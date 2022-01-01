Go
  • Mount Gretna Craft Brewery

local gathering place featuring a wide selection of craft beers, house made pub fare with live music and a variety of events

FRENCH FRIES

2701 Horseshoe Pike • $$

Avg 4.1 (155 reviews)

Popular Items

Mug Club - New Members$55.00
Welcome to MGCB's 2022 Mug Club. We look forward to you joining our growing group of craft beer enthusiasts!
Wings & Fries$13.00
Six Crispy Wings | Hand-Cut Fries | Celery Sticks | Ranch or Bleu Cheese
KC Pork$14.50
Pretzel Bun | Smoked Pork | Power Slaw | HGH BBQ | Onion Straws
Corner Burger$16.00
8oz Craft Burger Blend | Brioche Bun | Cheddar Cheese | House Aioli | Fresh Greens | Tomato | Red Onion
Current Member Renewal$45.00
Welcome back to MGCB's annual Mug Club. We look forward to another great year of craft beer with you!
Farmhouse Burger$17.50
8oz Craft Burger Blend | Brioche Bun | Smoked Bacon | Beer Cheese | Onion Straws | Tomato | Fresh Greens
German Braided Pretzel$11.00
Spent Grains | Hemp Mustard | Beer Cheese
Buffalo Bleu Po-Boy$13.00
Philly Hoagie | Crispy Chicken | Buffalo Sauce | Crumbled Bleu Cheese | Shredded Lettuce | Pickles | Alabama White BBQ
Fish And Chips$16.50
Beer-Battered Cod | Charred Lemon | Hand-Cut Fries | Brew Slaw | Malt Vinegar Aioli
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Served with Fries, Fresh Fruit, Tots or Vegetable of the Day
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

2701 Horseshoe Pike

Palmyra PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

