Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mount Holly Springs restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Holly Springs restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Holly Springs

Mount Holly Springs's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Mount Holly Springs restaurants

The Italian Taxi image

 

The Italian Taxi

225 North Baltimore Avenue, Mount Holly Spri

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey$8.45
Turkey and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
Large Pizza$12.75
Classic Thin Crust New York Style Pizza! Make It Your Way!
Italian$8.45
Ham, Salami, Capicolla and Provolone Cheese on Our Homemade Sub Rolls!
More about The Italian Taxi
Three Pines Tavern image

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Three Pines Tavern

336 N Baltimore Ave, Mt. Holly Springs

Avg 4.3 (621 reviews)
Takeout
More about Three Pines Tavern
Main pic

 

Candy Mountain Creamery - Learning Lab - 1 Mountain Street

1 Mountain Street, Mount Holly Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Candy Mountain Creamery - Learning Lab - 1 Mountain Street
Map

More near Mount Holly Springs to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (715 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1068 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston