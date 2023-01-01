Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mount Holly restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Holly restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Holly

Mount Holly's top cuisines

Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Mount Holly restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Traust Brewing Co

128 South Main Street, Mount Holly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic$12.00
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & Duke's mayo.
Loki's Pretzel$8.00
Worlds best pretzel. Get it....
Sweet with cinnamon sugar & vanilla dipping sauce or salty with pretzel salt, beer cheese & stone ground honey mustard.
Chicken Waffle Cone$8.00
Your favorite chickie nuggies, tossed in your choice of sauce with a finishing touch! Served in a waffle cone.
More about Traust Brewing Co
Consumer pic

 

One19 North Main - Sushi, Thai & More

119 North Main Street, Mt. Holly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Teriyaki$14.95
Sautéed broccoli, zucchini, carrots in teriyaki sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
Crispy Spring Rolls$5.95
Crispy rolls prepared with chicken and vegetables, lightly fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.
(4 pieces)
One19 Roll (10pc)$13.95
Tuna, Salmon, Kani, avocado & cream cheese tempura fried topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallions and masago
More about One19 North Main - Sushi, Thai & More
Restaurant banner

 

One19 Food Truck - 119 NORTH MAIN

119 NORTH MAIN, MT. HOLLY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about One19 Food Truck - 119 NORTH MAIN

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Holly

Salmon

Map

More near Mount Holly to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Clover

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (139 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston