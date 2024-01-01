Pudding in Mount Holly
One19 North Main - Sushi, Thai & More
119 North Main Street, Mt. Holly
|PUD THAI
|$12.95
The most famous Thai rice noodle dish, sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts,
scallions and ground peanuts.
|Pud Woon Sen
|$14.95
Clear bean noodles stir fried with onions,
scallion, carrots, napa cabbage and eggs.
|Pud Prik Paow
|$14.95
Stir fried onions, scallions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots and celery in a chili sauce.