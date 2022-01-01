Mount Holly restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Holly restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Holly

Mount Holly's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Mount Holly restaurants

B-Unos image

 

B-Unos

4 Mill Street, Mount Holly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers. Salsa and sour cream on side.
Single Empanada$3.00
Savory pastry dough filled with beef picadillo & cheese. CAN NOT BE MODIFIED.
Burrito$10.00
choice of meat served with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, rice, beans, pico de Gallo, fajita onions and peppers in a flour tortilla. Salsa and sour cream served on side.
More about B-Unos
Sammys pizza barn image

 

Sammys pizza barn

2670 US-206, Mt. Holly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots$5.50
Personal 10" Pizza$8.99
More about Sammys pizza barn
Restaurant banner

 

Union Firehouse - New since churned

18 Washington St, Mt Holly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Union Firehouse - New since churned
Map

More near Mount Holly to explore

Moorestown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mount Laurel

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Maple Shade

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston