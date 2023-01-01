Crispy chicken in Mount Holly
Mount Holly restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about B-UNOS (Mount Holly)
B-UNOS (Mount Holly)
4 Mill Street, Mount Holly
|***NEW**** CRISPY BBQ CHICKEN TACOS ***NEW****
|$12.50
FLOUR TORTILLAS, MEXICAN BLEND CHEESE, CRISPY HONEY BBQ CHICKEN, LETTUCE, PICO AND RANCH.
|Sweet BBQ Crispy Chicken Melt
|$10.50
Crispy buttermilk chicken smothered in sweet bbq sauce and topped with American and cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and drizzled with ranch on texas toast!