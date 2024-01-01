Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Mount Holly
/
Mount Holly
/
French Fries
Mount Holly restaurants that serve french fries
B-UNOS (Mount Holly)
4 Mill Street, Mount Holly
No reviews yet
Side Loaded French Fries
$0.00
Side French Fries
$4.00
More about B-UNOS (Mount Holly)
The Local Eatery & Pub
64 High Street, Mount Holly
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.50
More about The Local Eatery & Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Holly
Caesar Salad
More near Mount Holly to explore
Marlton
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Moorestown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(768 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(78 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(365 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(918 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1046 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston