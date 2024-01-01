Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Mount Holly
/
Mount Holly
/
Grilled Chicken
Mount Holly restaurants that serve grilled chicken
B-UNOS (Mount Holly)
4 Mill Street, Mount Holly
No reviews yet
$$Grilled Chicken$$
$3.99
More about B-UNOS (Mount Holly)
The Local Eatery & Pub
64 High Street, Mount Holly
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
grilled chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, buttermilk ranch
More about The Local Eatery & Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Holly
Chicken Sandwiches
French Fries
Penne
Caesar Salad
Sliders
More near Mount Holly to explore
Marlton
Avg 4.7
(18 restaurants)
Mount Laurel
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Moorestown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bordentown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Maple Shade
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(364 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(917 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston