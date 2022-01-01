Mount Horeb restaurants you'll love
Mount Horeb's top cuisines
Must-try Mount Horeb restaurants
More about Barleyvine
Barleyvine
1883 Springdale St, Mount Horeb
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
|$9.75
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with five cheese blend and apple wood smoked bleu cheese crumbles
|Rosemary Fries
|$3.70
Crispy, golden fries, topped with rosemary. Always air fried until perfection. Don't forget a sauce to make these even better.
|Creamy Macaroni & Gouda Bites
|$8.75
Mac and cheese creamy gouda bites. Toasted until golden brown with melty cheese.
More about Milio's
Milio's
516 Springdale St, Mount Horeb
|Popular items
|#17 Milio’s Classic
|$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo
|#3 Big KaTuna
|$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
|#1 American Favorite
|$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Grumpy Troll
Grumpy Troll
105 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb
|Popular items
|Chicken and biscuits
|$12.99
A rich creamy sauce, slow cooked with chicken and veggies, topped with home made buttermilk biscuits/
|Grumpy Troll
|$13.99
Fox Heritage Farms bacon, Emmi Roth Kase sharp cheddar cheese and house-made Erik the Red BBQ sauce.
|Create
|$10.99
Knoche's Fresh burger
More about Pj’s Pizza
Pj’s Pizza
1213 Springdale St, Mount Horeb
|Popular items
|The Piper (Cheese & Pepperoni)
house blend mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce
|The A.J. (Mac and Cheese)
House made cheddar sauce, capatavi noodles, mozzarella cheddar cheese sprinkle.
|The Jacalicious (Deluxe Pizza)
(Come get some) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese.