Mount Horeb restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Horeb restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Horeb

Mount Horeb's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Scroll right

Must-try Mount Horeb restaurants

Barleyvine image

 

Barleyvine

1883 Springdale St, Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$9.75
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with five cheese blend and apple wood smoked bleu cheese crumbles
Rosemary Fries$3.70
Crispy, golden fries, topped with rosemary. Always air fried until perfection. Don't forget a sauce to make these even better.
Creamy Macaroni & Gouda Bites$8.75
Mac and cheese creamy gouda bites. Toasted until golden brown with melty cheese.
More about Barleyvine
Milio's image

 

Milio's

516 Springdale St, Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#17 Milio’s Classic$7.39
Roast turkey breast, smoked ham, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle slices & Hellmann's® mayo
#3 Big KaTuna$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
#1 American Favorite$6.29
Smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
Grumpy Troll image

 

Grumpy Troll

105 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken and biscuits$12.99
A rich creamy sauce, slow cooked with chicken and veggies, topped with home made buttermilk biscuits/
Grumpy Troll$13.99
Fox Heritage Farms bacon, Emmi Roth Kase sharp cheddar cheese and house-made Erik the Red BBQ sauce.
Create$10.99
Knoche's Fresh burger
More about Grumpy Troll
Pj’s Pizza image

 

Pj’s Pizza

1213 Springdale St, Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Piper (Cheese & Pepperoni)
house blend mozzarella, pepperoni, pizza sauce
The A.J. (Mac and Cheese)
House made cheddar sauce, capatavi noodles, mozzarella cheddar cheese sprinkle.
The Jacalicious (Deluxe Pizza)
(Come get some) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Green peppers, Mushrooms, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese.
More about Pj’s Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Horeb

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Mount Horeb to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston