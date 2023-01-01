Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Mount Horeb

Go
Mount Horeb restaurants
Mount Horeb restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

 

Barleyvine

1883 Springdale St, Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Dip and Naan$6.50
More about Barleyvine
Item pic

 

PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb - 1213 Springdale St

1213 Springdale St, Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tandoori Naan Bread$2.99
Indian flatbread made in the oven using all-purpose flour
More about PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb - 1213 Springdale St

Madison

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

