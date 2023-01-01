Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Naan in
Mount Horeb
/
Mount Horeb
/
Naan
Mount Horeb restaurants that serve naan
Barleyvine
1883 Springdale St, Mount Horeb
No reviews yet
Spinach Dip and Naan
$6.50
More about Barleyvine
PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb - 1213 Springdale St
1213 Springdale St, Mount Horeb
No reviews yet
Tandoori Naan Bread
$2.99
Indian flatbread made in the oven using all-purpose flour
Tandoori Naan Bread
$2.99
Indian flatbread made in the oven using all purpose flour
More about PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb - 1213 Springdale St
