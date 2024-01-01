Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mount Horeb

Go
Mount Horeb restaurants
Toast

Mount Horeb restaurants that serve salmon

Grumpy Troll image

 

Grumpy Troll Brew Pub

105 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Salad$19.00
Fresh grilled salmon fillet on top of mixed greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, toasted almonds and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
More about Grumpy Troll Brew Pub
Item pic

 

Buck and Honey's Mount Horeb - Mount Horeb

108 2nd St., Mount Horeb

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cedar Plank Salmon$27.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, finished with a lemon butter sauce, served on a cedar plank. Served with seasonal rice and the daily vegetable
More about Buck and Honey's Mount Horeb - Mount Horeb

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Horeb

Tacos

Cheese Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Mount Horeb to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1444 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (623 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston