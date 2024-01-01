Salmon in Mount Horeb
Mount Horeb restaurants that serve salmon
Grumpy Troll Brew Pub
105 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb
|Salmon Salad
|$19.00
Fresh grilled salmon fillet on top of mixed greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, toasted almonds and Gorgonzola crumbles. Served with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Buck and Honey's Mount Horeb - Mount Horeb
108 2nd St., Mount Horeb
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$27.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, finished with a lemon butter sauce, served on a cedar plank. Served with seasonal rice and the daily vegetable