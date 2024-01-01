Chicken salad in Mount Joy
Mount Joy restaurants that serve chicken salad
Beanie's Bar & Grill
78 W Main St, Mount Joy
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken on iceberg lettuce, cheese, tomato, green pepper & cucumber with dressing choice and croutons on side
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Grilled chicken breast served on romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing with side of croutons
Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (26-MT) Mt. Joy - Mount Joy
919 East Main Street, Mount Joy
|Honey-Dijon Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Fire-braised grilled or crispy fried chicken breast strips, carrot, mushrooms, tomato, hard-cooked egg, croutons & honey-dijon dressing over mixed greens