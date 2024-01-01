Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mount Joy

Mount Joy restaurants
Mount Joy restaurants that serve chicken salad

Beanie's Bar & Grill

78 W Main St, Mount Joy

Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled Chicken on iceberg lettuce, cheese, tomato, green pepper & cucumber with dressing choice and croutons on side
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken breast served on romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing with side of croutons
Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (26-MT) Mt. Joy - Mount Joy

919 East Main Street, Mount Joy

Honey-Dijon Chicken Salad$15.99
Fire-braised grilled or crispy fried chicken breast strips, carrot, mushrooms, tomato, hard-cooked egg, croutons & honey-dijon dressing over mixed greens
