Quesadillas in Mount Joy
Mount Joy restaurants that serve quesadillas
Beanie's Bar & Grill
78 W Main St, Mount Joy
|Quesadilla-Steak
|$10.95
Steak and cheese quesadilla served with salsa and sour cream on side. Option to add toppings
|Quesadilla-Chicken
|$11.95
Chicken and cheese quesadilla served with salsa and sour cream on side. Option to add toppings.
|Quesadilla
|$7.95
Cheese Quesadilla served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Option to add toppings
Isaac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery - (26-MT) Mt. Joy - Mount Joy
919 East Main Street, Mount Joy
|Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
|$13.49
Fire-braised chicken breast, 2 slices of bacon, provolone & house-made ranch folded in a cheddar wrap with salsa & sour cream on the side.