Mount Juliet restaurants you'll love

Mount Juliet restaurants
Toast
  • Mount Juliet

Mount Juliet's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Mount Juliet restaurants

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet

1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Carne Asada topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla
Chicken Quesadilla$9.50
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Pollo Asado Taco$3.50
Marinated & grilled chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe image

 

Billy Goat Coffee Cafe

3690 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet

Takeout
Popular items
Muffin$2.10
Fresh baked muffins
Grilled Cuban Sandwich$7.10
Your choice of bread filled with mustard, pickles, provolone, ham, Canadian bacon and then grilled to golden.
Cafe Latte$3.65
Espresso and your choice of milk steamed until smooth. Little foam. You can choose a flavor to add.
CP Between the Lakes image

 

CP Between the Lakes

4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet

Takeout
Popular items
Pub Salad$8.00
A crisp bed of lettuce mix, cheddar and jack cheese, cucumbers, diced tomatoes and red onion
Cheeseburger$12.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art. Always fresh, never frozen, hand pattied beef chargrilled to order with American cheese
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried and served with homemade queso dip.
Hibachi Jr. image

 

Hibachi Jr.

11321 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet

Takeout
Popular items
Egg Rolls$5.50
2pcs 3oz/per Deep fried pork & veg mix egg rolls w/ sweet chili sauce
#2. H Chk Teriyaki$9.95
Includes: Fried rice, mixed veggies & 4 oz Yum Yum sauce. Juicy boneless chicken caramelized in House Teriyaki Sauce.
Crab Rangoon$5.00
4pcs Deep fried Wonton wrapped cream cheese & crabmeat
Burger Republic image

 

Burger Republic

1982 Providence Parkway#101, Mount Juliet

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic$12.00
West Coast$12.00
Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet image

 

Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet

580 Nonaville Road, Mount Julia

Takeout
Popular items
(6) Rice$2.50
8oz Cheese Dip$8.99
Large Chips$2.50
Main pic

 

Sunshine Cafe and Juicery

2726 N. Mt Juliet Road, Mount Juliet

Takeout
Popular items
Ah-Sigh-Eee You (Small)$8.75
apple juice, acai sorbet, avocado, strawberry, blueberry
Main pic

 

Graze Craze Mount Juliet

151 Adams Lane, Mount Juliet

Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Riverfront Tavern

401 South Mount Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet

TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Los Compadres - Mt Juliet

12894 Lebanon Pike, Mt. Juliet

TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Juliet

Quesadillas

More near Mount Juliet to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (10 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
