Mount Juliet restaurants you'll love

More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.75
Carne Asada topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.50
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$3.50
Marinated & grilled chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and choice of tortilla
More about Billy Goat Coffee Cafe
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe
3690 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet
|Popular items
|Muffin
|$2.10
Fresh baked muffins
|Grilled Cuban Sandwich
|$7.10
Your choice of bread filled with mustard, pickles, provolone, ham, Canadian bacon and then grilled to golden.
|Cafe Latte
|$3.65
Espresso and your choice of milk steamed until smooth. Little foam. You can choose a flavor to add.
More about CP Between the Lakes
CP Between the Lakes
4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet
|Popular items
|Pub Salad
|$8.00
A crisp bed of lettuce mix, cheddar and jack cheese, cucumbers, diced tomatoes and red onion
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art. Always fresh, never frozen, hand pattied beef chargrilled to order with American cheese
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Bavarian pretzel sticks deep fried and served with homemade queso dip.
More about Hibachi Jr.
Hibachi Jr.
11321 Lebanon Rd, Mt. Juliet
|Popular items
|Egg Rolls
|$5.50
2pcs 3oz/per Deep fried pork & veg mix egg rolls w/ sweet chili sauce
|#2. H Chk Teriyaki
|$9.95
Includes: Fried rice, mixed veggies & 4 oz Yum Yum sauce. Juicy boneless chicken caramelized in House Teriyaki Sauce.
|Crab Rangoon
|$5.00
4pcs Deep fried Wonton wrapped cream cheese & crabmeat
More about Burger Republic
Burger Republic
1982 Providence Parkway#101, Mount Juliet
|Popular items
|Classic
|$12.00
|West Coast
|$12.00
More about Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet
Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet
580 Nonaville Road, Mount Julia
|Popular items
|(6) Rice
|$2.50
|8oz Cheese Dip
|$8.99
|Large Chips
|$2.50
More about Sunshine Cafe and Juicery
Sunshine Cafe and Juicery
2726 N. Mt Juliet Road, Mount Juliet
|Popular items
|Ah-Sigh-Eee You (Small)
|$8.75
apple juice, acai sorbet, avocado, strawberry, blueberry
More about Graze Craze Mount Juliet
Graze Craze Mount Juliet
151 Adams Lane, Mount Juliet
More about Riverfront Tavern
Riverfront Tavern
401 South Mount Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet
More about Los Compadres - Mt Juliet
Los Compadres - Mt Juliet
12894 Lebanon Pike, Mt. Juliet