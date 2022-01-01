Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Mount Juliet

Mount Juliet restaurants
Mount Juliet restaurants that serve burritos

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet

1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tinga Burrito$8.50
Pulled chicken cooked in red sauce and shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Hash brown egg & cheese breakfast burrito$6.50
Egg. shredded cheese and hash browns wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Bacon breakfast burrito$7.50
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe image

 

Billy Goat Coffee Cafe

3690 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$2.70
More about Billy Goat Coffee Cafe
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Just Love Coffee

TBD, MOUNT JULIET

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Just Love Coffee
Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet image

 

Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet

580 Nonaville Road, Mount Julia

No reviews yet
Takeout
(24) Steak Fajita Burrito$12.99
(24) Grilled Chicken Fajita Burrito$11.75
(10)Reg Burrito$5.25
More about Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet

