Burritos in Mount Juliet
Mount Juliet restaurants that serve burritos
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet
|Tinga Burrito
|$8.50
Pulled chicken cooked in red sauce and shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Hash brown egg & cheese breakfast burrito
|$6.50
Egg. shredded cheese and hash browns wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Bacon breakfast burrito
|$7.50
More about Billy Goat Coffee Cafe
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe
3690 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet
|Breakfast Burrito
|$2.70
More about Just Love Coffee
Just Love Coffee
TBD, MOUNT JULIET
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.