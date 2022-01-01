Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mount Juliet

Mount Juliet restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sunshine Cafe and Juicery

2726 N. Mt Juliet Road, Mount Juliet

Chicken Salad Bistro Box$5.99
More about Sunshine Cafe and Juicery
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet

1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet

Chicken taco salad$9.75
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe

3690 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet

Grilled Chicken Caprese Salad$7.60
Mixed greens topped with sliced mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, chicken and a balsamic glaze. Topped with your choice of dressing.
Chicken salad on greens$6.50
Our house made chicken salad (chicken, mayo, salt, pepper, celery) on top of mixed greens. You can add tomatoes if you would like. Your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad$7.00
Your choice of bread topped with our house made chicken salad (chicken, mayo, celery, salt and pepper). You may add lettuce and tomato if you would like.
More about Billy Goat Coffee Cafe
CP Between the Lakes

4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet

Salad w/ Chicken$8.00
Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad on white toast with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and provolone wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla.
More about CP Between the Lakes

