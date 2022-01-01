Chicken salad in Mount Juliet
Mount Juliet restaurants that serve chicken salad
Sunshine Cafe and Juicery
2726 N. Mt Juliet Road, Mount Juliet
|Chicken Salad Bistro Box
|$5.99
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet
|Chicken taco salad
|$9.75
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe
3690 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet
|Grilled Chicken Caprese Salad
|$7.60
Mixed greens topped with sliced mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, chicken and a balsamic glaze. Topped with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken salad on greens
|$6.50
Our house made chicken salad (chicken, mayo, salt, pepper, celery) on top of mixed greens. You can add tomatoes if you would like. Your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Salad
|$7.00
Your choice of bread topped with our house made chicken salad (chicken, mayo, celery, salt and pepper). You may add lettuce and tomato if you would like.
CP Between the Lakes
4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet
|Salad w/ Chicken
|$8.00
|Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad on white toast with provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and provolone wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla.