Nachos in Mount Juliet
Mount Juliet restaurants that serve nachos
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet
|Veggie Nachos
|$9.25
House tortilla chips, refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
|Surf & Turf Nachos
|$10.99
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & Oscar's special sauce
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.49
House tortilla chips topped with marinated & grilled chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
CP Between the Lakes
4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet
|Nachos
|$10.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with chili, grilled chicken or both. Topped with white queso and melted Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Smothered Nachos
|$11.00
White queso drizzled on top of tortilla chips with your choice of smoked pulled pork or pulled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and Sweet and Smoky or Spicy BBQ sauce.
|Kids Half Order Chx Nachos
|$6.50