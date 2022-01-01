Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Mount Juliet

Mount Juliet restaurants
Mount Juliet restaurants that serve nachos

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet

1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Nachos$9.25
House tortilla chips, refried beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
Surf & Turf Nachos$10.99
Fresh & crisp tortilla chips topped shrimp & steak with guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese & Oscar's special sauce
Chicken Nachos$8.49
House tortilla chips topped with marinated & grilled chicken, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
Banner pic

 

CP Between the Lakes

4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
Our crispy tortilla chips piled high with chili, grilled chicken or both. Topped with white queso and melted Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Smothered Nachos$11.00
White queso drizzled on top of tortilla chips with your choice of smoked pulled pork or pulled chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and Sweet and Smoky or Spicy BBQ sauce.
Kids Half Order Chx Nachos$6.50
More about CP Between the Lakes
Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet image

 

Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet

580 Nonaville Road, Mount Julia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Regular$8.50
More about Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet

