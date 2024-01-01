Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sashimi in
Mount Juliet
/
Mount Juliet
/
Sashimi
Mount Juliet restaurants that serve sashimi
Smiley Thai & Sushi
11356 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet
No reviews yet
Salmon Sashimi
$9.00
More about Smiley Thai & Sushi
Thai Samurai Mount Juliet
401 S Mt Juliet Rd , Mt. Juliet
No reviews yet
Sashimi (3 Pieces) Escolar (Butter Fish)
$11.00
Raw or undercooked
Sashimi Regular
$38.00
15 pieces of sashimi - 5 kinds
Sashimi (3 Pieces) Yellow Tail
$12.00
Raw or undercooked
More about Thai Samurai Mount Juliet
