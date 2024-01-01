Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Mount Juliet

Go
Mount Juliet restaurants
Toast

Mount Juliet restaurants that serve sashimi

Consumer pic

 

Smiley Thai & Sushi

11356 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sashimi$9.00
More about Smiley Thai & Sushi
Banner pic

 

Thai Samurai Mount Juliet

401 S Mt Juliet Rd , Mt. Juliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi (3 Pieces) Escolar (Butter Fish)$11.00
Raw or undercooked
Sashimi Regular$38.00
15 pieces of sashimi - 5 kinds
Sashimi (3 Pieces) Yellow Tail$12.00
Raw or undercooked
More about Thai Samurai Mount Juliet

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Juliet

Edamame

Tacos

Shrimp Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Curry

California Rolls

Rangoon

Map

More near Mount Juliet to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 2.5 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 3.8 (15 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (399 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (793 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (786 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston