Shrimp tacos in Mount Juliet

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet
|Shrimp Taco Salad
|$10.00
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.25
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
