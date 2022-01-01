Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Mount Juliet

Mount Juliet restaurants
Toast

Mount Juliet restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet

1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco Salad$10.00
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled & seasoned shrimp, lettuce, mexican rice, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese & Oscar's secret sauce
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Fresh shrimp seasoned and grilled with pic do gallo and our very own secret sauce
Shrimp Taco$3.50
Fresh seasoned & grilled shrimp, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet
Cinco De Mayo - Mt. Juliet image

 

Cinco de Mayo Mexican restaurant

580 Nonaville Road, Mount Julia

No reviews yet
Takeout
3-SHRIMP TACO U.S.A$11.25
More about Cinco de Mayo Mexican restaurant

