Sticky rice in
Mount Juliet
/
Mount Juliet
/
Sticky Rice
Mount Juliet restaurants that serve sticky rice
Smiley Thai & Sushi
11356 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet
No reviews yet
Mango Sticky Rice
$6.50
Sticky Rice
$4.00
More about Smiley Thai & Sushi
Thai Samurai Mount Juliet
401 S Mt Juliet Rd , Mt. Juliet
No reviews yet
Sticky Rice Mango
$10.00
More about Thai Samurai Mount Juliet
