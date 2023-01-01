Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Mount Juliet
/
Mount Juliet
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Mount Juliet restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
CP BETWEEN THE LAKES - "THE PUB"
4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.25
More about CP BETWEEN THE LAKES - "THE PUB"
The Paper Mill
4066 N Mount Juliet RD, Mount Juliet
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about The Paper Mill
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Juliet
Cheese Fries
French Fries
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Waffles
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
More near Mount Juliet to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Hendersonville
Avg 3.8
(15 restaurants)
Gallatin
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Hermitage
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 3.8
(23 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Cookeville
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(579 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston