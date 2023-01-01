Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Mount Juliet

Mount Juliet restaurants
Mount Juliet restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

CP BETWEEN THE LAKES - "THE PUB"

4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
More about CP BETWEEN THE LAKES - "THE PUB"
The Paper Mill

4066 N Mount Juliet RD, Mount Juliet

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about The Paper Mill

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Juliet

Cheese Fries

French Fries

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

