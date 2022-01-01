Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Braised short ribs in
Mount Kisco
/
Mount Kisco
/
Braised Short Ribs
Mount Kisco restaurants that serve braised short ribs
Village Social MTK
251 East Main Street, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Braised Short Rib
$28.00
caccio e pepe fregola / baby carrots / red wine jus
More about Village Social MTK
Tipsy Taco Bar
487 E Main St, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Braised Short Rib (Family Package)
$0.00
More about Tipsy Taco Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Kisco
Sauteed Spinach
Pork Belly
Sweet Potato Fries
Lobsters
Steak Burritos
Burritos
Cake
Quesadillas
More near Mount Kisco to explore
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1852 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(392 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(315 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston