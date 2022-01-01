Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Mount Kisco

Mount Kisco restaurants
Mount Kisco restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Village Social MTK image

 

Village Social MTK

251 East Main Street, Mount Kisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Short Rib$28.00
caccio e pepe fregola / baby carrots / red wine jus
More about Village Social MTK
Tipsy Taco Bar image

 

Tipsy Taco Bar

487 E Main St, Mount Kisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Short Rib (Family Package)$0.00
More about Tipsy Taco Bar

