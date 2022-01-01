Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Mount Kisco
/
Mount Kisco
/
Chips And Salsa
Mount Kisco restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Tipsy Taco Bar
487 E Main St, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
Chips & Salsa
$5.00
More about Tipsy Taco Bar
Tamarindos Fiesta Latina - 38 E Main ST
38 E Main ST, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Chips and salsa
$5.00
More about Tamarindos Fiesta Latina - 38 E Main ST
