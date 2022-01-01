Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Mount Kisco

Go
Mount Kisco restaurants
Toast

Mount Kisco restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Tipsy Taco Bar image

 

Tipsy Taco Bar

487 E Main St, Mount Kisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about Tipsy Taco Bar
Tamarindos Fiesta Latina image

 

Tamarindos Fiesta Latina - 38 E Main ST

38 E Main ST, Mount Kisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips and salsa$5.00
More about Tamarindos Fiesta Latina - 38 E Main ST

