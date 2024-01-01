Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cobb salad in
Mount Kisco
/
Mount Kisco
/
Cobb Salad
Mount Kisco restaurants that serve cobb salad
Lexington Square Cafe
510 Lexington Ave, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$16.00
Mixed greens, boiled eggs, avocado, blue cheese, lemon dijon vinaigrette
More about Lexington Square Cafe
Tipsy Taco- Mount Kisco
487 Main Street, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Cobb Salad
$15.95
More about Tipsy Taco- Mount Kisco
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Kisco
Pappardelle
Chicken Sandwiches
Chips And Salsa
Quesadillas
Caesar Salad
Cookies
Salmon
Chicken Soup
More near Mount Kisco to explore
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(37 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2593 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(539 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(834 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston