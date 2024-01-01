Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Mount Kisco

Go
Mount Kisco restaurants
Toast

Mount Kisco restaurants that serve naan

Village Social MTK image

 

Village Social MTK

251 East Main Street, Mount Kisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Halumi Naan 'Wich$19.00
More about Village Social MTK
Banner pic

 

Little Kabab Station

31 East Main Street, Mount Kisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Plain naan$4.00
Garlic Naan$5.00
Onion Naan$5.00
More about Little Kabab Station

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Kisco

Chicken Sandwiches

Chips And Salsa

Pappardelle

Lobsters

Tortilla Soup

Shrimp Burritos

Calamari

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Mount Kisco to explore

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2525 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (526 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston