Octopus in
Mount Kisco
/
Mount Kisco
/
Octopus
Mount Kisco restaurants that serve octopus
Lexington Square Cafe
510 Lexington Ave, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Grilled Octopus
$21.00
Yukon gold potato, caper & olive salad, sriracha aioli
More about Lexington Square Cafe
Tipsy Taco Bar
487 E Main St, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Grilled Octopus
$18.00
Octopus Al Pastor
$5.95
Octopus Quesadilla
$18.95
More about Tipsy Taco Bar
