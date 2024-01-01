Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Mount Kisco

Go
Mount Kisco restaurants
Toast

Mount Kisco restaurants that serve octopus

Banner pic

 

Lexington Square Cafe

510 Lexington Ave, Mount Kisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$21.00
Yukon gold potato, caper & olive salad, sriracha aioli
More about Lexington Square Cafe
Tipsy Taco Bar image

 

Tipsy Taco Bar

487 E Main St, Mount Kisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$18.00
Octopus Al Pastor$5.95
Octopus Quesadilla$18.95
More about Tipsy Taco Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Kisco

Burritos

Calamari

Tomato Salad

Quesadillas

Curry

Steak Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Mount Kisco to explore

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2434 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (594 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (757 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (759 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston