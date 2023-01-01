Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pappardelle in
Mount Kisco
/
Mount Kisco
/
Pappardelle
Mount Kisco restaurants that serve pappardelle
Village Social MTK
251 East Main Street, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Pappardelle Primavera
$21.00
cherry tomato, snap peas, asparagus, pesto
More about Village Social MTK
Locali - Mt Kisco - Locali MTK
2 Kirby Plaza, Mt. Kisco
No reviews yet
Pappardelle al Funghi
$25.00
More about Locali - Mt Kisco - Locali MTK
