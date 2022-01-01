Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp burritos in
Mount Kisco
/
Mount Kisco
/
Shrimp Burritos
Mount Kisco restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
Tipsy Taco Bar
487 E Main St, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Shrimp Burrito
$16.95
More about Tipsy Taco Bar
Tamarindos Fiesta Latina
38 E Main ST, Mount Kisco
No reviews yet
Shrimp Burrito
$19.50
More about Tamarindos Fiesta Latina
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Kisco
Chicken Tenders
Pork Belly
Short Ribs
Sweet Potato Fries
Sauteed Spinach
Enchiladas
Grilled Chicken
Salmon
More near Mount Kisco to explore
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(266 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston