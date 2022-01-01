Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Mount Kisco

Mount Kisco restaurants
Mount Kisco restaurants that serve steak tacos

Monarca Restaurant & Bar image

 

Monarca Restaurant & Bar

37 S Moger Ave, Mount Kisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak tacos$16.00
More about Monarca Restaurant & Bar
Tamarindos Fiesta Latina image

 

Tamarindos Fiesta Latina - 38 E Main ST

38 E Main ST, Mount Kisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tacos$15.00
Pico de gallo, radish, avocado pure and microgreens.
More about Tamarindos Fiesta Latina - 38 E Main ST

