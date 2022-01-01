Mount Laurel restaurants you'll love

Mount Laurel restaurants
Toast
  • Mount Laurel

Mount Laurel's top cuisines

Italian
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Indian
Steakhouses
Must-try Mount Laurel restaurants

Carlucci's Waterfront image

 

Carlucci's Waterfront

876 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel

No reviews yet
Vodka Rigatoni$23.00
Rigatoni pasta sautéed in a pink blush vodka sauce w/ peas & prosciutto
Crab Meat Bruschetta$26.00
Grilled Italian bread, topped w/ roasted peppers, onions & jumbo lump crab meat
Fritto Di Calamari
Fresh battered, served w/ lemon wedges & marinara sauce
Monsoon Indian Cuisine image

 

Monsoon Indian Cuisine

4180 Dearborn Cir, Mt. Laurel

Avg 4.3 (1012 reviews)
Saag Paneer$19.00
Cubes of paneer in a herb enriched creamed spinach
Vegetable Samosa$7.00
crispy pastry stuffed spiced peas and potatoes.
Butter Chicken$19.00
Tandoori chicken simmered in a creamy tomato gravy
Sunflour Bakeshop image

 

Sunflour Bakeshop

3131 Route 38, Mount Laurel

No reviews yet
Funfetti Cupcake$2.75
Rainbow sprinkles baked into our vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and some sprinkles, of course!
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake$2.75
Chocolate cupcake filled with peanut butter, topped with peanut butter buttercream, a ganache drip and a mini peanut butter cup.
Cookie Dough$2.75
Vanilla cupcake filled with cookie dough. Topped with cookie dough buttercream and a ganache drip.
Lakou-Mount Laurel image

 

Lakou-Mount Laurel

2901 Marne Highway, Mount Laurel

No reviews yet
