Mount Laurel restaurants you'll love

Carlucci's Waterfront
876 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel
|Popular items
|Vodka Rigatoni
|$23.00
Rigatoni pasta sautéed in a pink blush vodka sauce w/ peas & prosciutto
|Crab Meat Bruschetta
|$26.00
Grilled Italian bread, topped w/ roasted peppers, onions & jumbo lump crab meat
|Fritto Di Calamari
Fresh battered, served w/ lemon wedges & marinara sauce
Monsoon Indian Cuisine
4180 Dearborn Cir, Mt. Laurel
|Popular items
|Saag Paneer
|$19.00
Cubes of paneer in a herb enriched creamed spinach
|Vegetable Samosa
|$7.00
crispy pastry stuffed spiced peas and potatoes.
|Butter Chicken
|$19.00
Tandoori chicken simmered in a creamy tomato gravy
Sunflour Bakeshop
3131 Route 38, Mount Laurel
|Popular items
|Funfetti Cupcake
|$2.75
Rainbow sprinkles baked into our vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and some sprinkles, of course!
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake
|$2.75
Chocolate cupcake filled with peanut butter, topped with peanut butter buttercream, a ganache drip and a mini peanut butter cup.
|Cookie Dough
|$2.75
Vanilla cupcake filled with cookie dough. Topped with cookie dough buttercream and a ganache drip.
Lakou-Mount Laurel
2901 Marne Highway, Mount Laurel