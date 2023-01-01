Chicken sandwiches in Mount Laurel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Toasted Sandwich

888 Union Mill Rd, Mount Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy Chicken, Nashville Sauce, Mayo, Coleslaw, Pickles, Brioche Bun
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Crispy Chicken, Mayo, Pickles, Brioche Bun
Create Your Own Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Your Choice of Roll, Chicken, Cheese & Toppings
Smokin Rev and Lady Q’s Gourmet Barbeque - (Shoprite Parking Lot)

127 Ark Road, Mount Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Two fresh thin, sliced chicken breasts marinated in buttermilk and spices and fried to perfection. We then place our Alabama White sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted bun. Served with fries
