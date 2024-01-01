Mount Olive restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mount Olive restaurants
Must-try Mount Olive restaurants

Jay's 108 - Kinston

108-B West North St, Kinston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Korean Fire Pork Rice Plate$15.00
A staple of Korean cuisine, this pork is thinly sliced and marinated in our special Spicy Pork Gochujang Sauce and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
M.C.P. Roll$10.00
Inside: tempura fried crab roll. Outside: chef's special sweet & spicy sauces, green onion
Atomic Roll$12.00
Inside: spicy crab salad, cream cheese. Outside: panko fried, sweet & spicy sauce, green onion. Sweet, Spicy, and Crunchy. This roll is an explosion of flavor!
More about Jay's 108 - Kinston
Ninja Hibachi & Burger - 997 Henderson St #F

997 Henderson St #F, Mt Olive

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Ninja Hibachi & Burger - 997 Henderson St #F
Ribeyes Steakhouse - Mount Olive

211 North Center street, Mount Olive

No reviews yet
More about Ribeyes Steakhouse - Mount Olive
