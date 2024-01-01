Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Mount Olive

Mount Olive restaurants
Mount Olive restaurants that serve bulgogi

Jay's 108 - Kinston

108-B West North St, Kinston

TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Fries$11.00
Steak Fries topped with Bulgogi, Nacho and Parmesan Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno, and Shaved Red Onion then drizzled with Ranch Dressing. One of Jay's biggest recommendations!
Kid's Pork Bulgogi$8.00
Thinly sliced pork, marinated in Bulgogi Sauce. Tender, juicy, sweet, and packed with flavor.
Bulgogi Rice Plate$16.00
Korean Style BBQ Beef Ribeye. Thinly sliced and marinated in our homemade Bulgogi Sauce and served with Rice and a Sunny-Side-Up Egg.
Ninja Hibachi & Burger - 997 Henderson St #F

997 Henderson St #F, Mt Olive

TakeoutDelivery
Side Bulgogi$7.50
Bulgogi Fries$8.50
Bulgogi Burger$9.00
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

