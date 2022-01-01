Mount Pleasant American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mount Pleasant
Toast
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant
Popular items
Pacific Cobb Salad
$12.99
Artisan greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber & walnuts
The Classic Breakfast
$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Eggs Meeting Street (Single)
$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
735 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
Popular items
Bang Bang Cauliflower
$13.00
Chicken Sandwich
$15.00
Gnocchi Primavera
$20.00
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
Popular items
EDAMAME
$7.00
Furikake, Chile Oil, Kabayaki (GF&V)
CALIFORNIA ROLL
$10.00
Fresh Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce*
TAVERN BURGER*
$16.00
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Zucchini Relish, Spicy Mayo, Brioche*
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
Popular items
Cheddar & Bacon Burger
$13.50
1/2 lb. burger with Applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fingers
$9.95
Six country fried tenders, served with honey mustard sauce.
Buffalo Shrimp
$15.00
Tender local shrimp., fried crispy and dusted with Cajun seasoning. Served with bleu cheese and Texas Pete hot sauce.
Wando River Grill
133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant
Popular items
Kid Chicken Tender
$11.00
Short Rib Sugo
$26.00
Wando Burger
$16.00
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
Popular items
6 Wings
$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
6 Chicken Tenders
$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Fried pickles
$6.99
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Toast
835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
Popular items
Crab Cake Sammie
$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Lowcountry Beignets
$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
Fried Green Tomato BLT
$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
SANDWICHES
Kid Cashew
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant
Popular items
Half Avocado Quinoa
$3.95
Tri-Color Quinoa, Cucumber Salsa, Shredded Lettuce With A Chipotle Sauce
Dairy Free Gluten Free
Big Mac Daddy
$12.95
two 1/4 pound beef patties, shredded lettuce, kc sauce, pickles, white cheddar, on a toasted sesame bun
gluten free bun option +1, dairy free optional
Mac & Cheese
$8.95
Homemade Mornay Sauce, Creamy Leeks, Shallots, With 5/ Cheeses Served Gratin
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad
$12.00
All-natural chicken breast, romaine, house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons and a parmesan crisp
Short Ribs
$27.00
Grass-fed short ribs slow-braised in sweet chili sauce over mashed potatoes garnished with grilled asparagus
Crave's Burger
$16.00
House-ground, hand-patted black angus beef burger on a brioche bun with romaine, fresh tomato and red onion.