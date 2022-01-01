Mount Pleasant American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Mount Pleasant

Toast image

 

Toast

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pacific Cobb Salad$12.99
Artisan greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber & walnuts
The Classic Breakfast$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Eggs Meeting Street (Single)$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
More about Toast
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails

735 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bang Bang Cauliflower$13.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Gnocchi Primavera$20.00
More about HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
The Mill Street Tavern image

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
EDAMAME$7.00
Furikake, Chile Oil, Kabayaki (GF&V)
CALIFORNIA ROLL$10.00
Fresh Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce*
TAVERN BURGER*$16.00
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Zucchini Relish, Spicy Mayo, Brioche*
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar & Bacon Burger$13.50
1/2 lb. burger with Applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fingers$9.95
Six country fried tenders, served with honey mustard sauce.
Buffalo Shrimp$15.00
Tender local shrimp., fried crispy and dusted with Cajun seasoning. Served with bleu cheese and Texas Pete hot sauce.
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Wando River Grill image

 

Wando River Grill

133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Chicken Tender$11.00
Short Rib Sugo$26.00
Wando Burger$16.00
More about Wando River Grill
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Fried pickles$6.99
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Toast image

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sammie$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Lowcountry Beignets$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
Fried Green Tomato BLT$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
More about Toast
Kid Cashew image

SANDWICHES

Kid Cashew

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Half Avocado Quinoa$3.95
Tri-Color Quinoa, Cucumber Salsa, Shredded Lettuce With A Chipotle Sauce
Dairy Free Gluten Free
Big Mac Daddy$12.95
two 1/4 pound beef patties, shredded lettuce, kc sauce, pickles, white cheddar, on a toasted sesame bun
gluten free bun option +1, dairy free optional
Mac & Cheese$8.95
Homemade Mornay Sauce, Creamy Leeks, Shallots, With 5/ Cheeses Served Gratin
More about Kid Cashew
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
All-natural chicken breast, romaine, house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons and a parmesan crisp
Short Ribs$27.00
Grass-fed short ribs slow-braised in sweet chili sauce over mashed potatoes garnished with grilled asparagus
Crave's Burger$16.00
House-ground, hand-patted black angus beef burger on a brioche bun with romaine, fresh tomato and red onion.
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

Map

