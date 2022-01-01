Mount Pleasant bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Mount Pleasant

Toast image

 

Toast

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pacific Cobb Salad$12.99
Artisan greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber & walnuts
The Classic Breakfast$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
Eggs Meeting Street (Single)$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
More about Toast
Woodward Tavern image

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.49
House made with chicken, cream cheese, garlic, sour cream, and cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Club$12.99
Fresh Buttermilk fried chicken on texas toast, topped with lettuce tomato and swiss cheese.
Caesar Salad$8.99
The Classic
More about Woodward Tavern
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails

735 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bang Bang Cauliflower$13.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Gnocchi Primavera$20.00
More about HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheddar & Bacon Burger$13.50
1/2 lb. burger with Applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fingers$9.95
Six country fried tenders, served with honey mustard sauce.
Buffalo Shrimp$15.00
Tender local shrimp., fried crispy and dusted with Cajun seasoning. Served with bleu cheese and Texas Pete hot sauce.
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant image

 

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Cheese Dip$8.00
8oz
Queso Fundido Dip$8.50
8oz
Cheese Dip$4.25
4oz
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
Ty's Roadside image

 

Ty's Roadside

713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Short Rib$28.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots
Pimento Cheese Hush Puppies$10.00
pimento cheese, honey butter
Fig & Pig Pizza$18.00
prosciutto, gorgonzola, mozz, roasted garlic, arugula, honey
More about Ty's Roadside
Wando River Grill image

 

Wando River Grill

133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid Chicken Tender$11.00
Short Rib Sugo$26.00
Wando Burger$16.00
More about Wando River Grill
The Basement image

 

The Basement

1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken$12.00
Ranch, Nashville Spice, Bread & Butter Pickles
Pretzel$8.00
Beer Cheese, Maple Mustard
Smash Burger
Single, Dbl, or Triple, House Ground Chuck, Potato Roll, Special Sauce, American Cheese, Pickles
More about The Basement
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
6 Chicken Tenders$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
Fried pickles$6.99
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts image

 

The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts

411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey Raspberry$10.95
Turkey with raspberry mayo and Swiss cheese
Turkey Brie With Bacon Jam$11.95
Turkey, fig jam, brie
Tea$2.00
Sweet to unsweet tea
More about The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts
Pier 41 image

 

Pier 41

1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger$7.00
Single or double patty, american cheese, japanese mayo, korean mustard, sriracha ketchup.
Lobster Roll$24.00
Hot or Cold
Crab Dip$8.00
Blue crab, cream cheese, wonton chips.
More about Pier 41
Leeah's image

 

Leeah's

115 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese and Charcuterie Board - 2 People$25.00
Variety of Meats, Cheeses, and Accoutrements
Zinfandel-Tobin James$25.00
Deep and Full bodied from Italy
West + Wilder 250ml$18.00
Hints of citrus, white peaches and tropical fruits, Languedoc Rousslin.
More about Leeah's
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
All-natural chicken breast, romaine, house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons and a parmesan crisp
Short Ribs$27.00
Grass-fed short ribs slow-braised in sweet chili sauce over mashed potatoes garnished with grilled asparagus
Crave's Burger$16.00
House-ground, hand-patted black angus beef burger on a brioche bun with romaine, fresh tomato and red onion.
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Mac And Cheese

Grits

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

No reviews yet

Ladson

No reviews yet

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston