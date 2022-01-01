Mount Pleasant bars & lounges you'll love
Toast
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant
|Popular items
|Pacific Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Artisan greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber & walnuts
|The Classic Breakfast
|$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
|Eggs Meeting Street (Single)
|$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
Woodward Tavern
1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$10.49
House made with chicken, cream cheese, garlic, sour cream, and cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips
|Buffalo Chicken Club
|$12.99
Fresh Buttermilk fried chicken on texas toast, topped with lettuce tomato and swiss cheese.
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
The Classic
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
735 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Cauliflower
|$13.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|Gnocchi Primavera
|$20.00
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Cheddar & Bacon Burger
|$13.50
1/2 lb. burger with Applewood-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Six country fried tenders, served with honey mustard sauce.
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$15.00
Tender local shrimp., fried crispy and dusted with Cajun seasoning. Served with bleu cheese and Texas Pete hot sauce.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Large Cheese Dip
|$8.00
8oz
|Queso Fundido Dip
|$8.50
8oz
|Cheese Dip
|$4.25
4oz
Ty's Roadside
713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib
|$28.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots
|Pimento Cheese Hush Puppies
|$10.00
pimento cheese, honey butter
|Fig & Pig Pizza
|$18.00
prosciutto, gorgonzola, mozz, roasted garlic, arugula, honey
Wando River Grill
133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Kid Chicken Tender
|$11.00
|Short Rib Sugo
|$26.00
|Wando Burger
|$16.00
The Basement
1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$12.00
Ranch, Nashville Spice, Bread & Butter Pickles
|Pretzel
|$8.00
Beer Cheese, Maple Mustard
|Smash Burger
Single, Dbl, or Triple, House Ground Chuck, Potato Roll, Special Sauce, American Cheese, Pickles
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$8.99
Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|6 Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.
|Fried pickles
|$6.99
Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts
411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Turkey Raspberry
|$10.95
Turkey with raspberry mayo and Swiss cheese
|Turkey Brie With Bacon Jam
|$11.95
Turkey, fig jam, brie
|Tea
|$2.00
Sweet to unsweet tea
Pier 41
1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Burger
|$7.00
Single or double patty, american cheese, japanese mayo, korean mustard, sriracha ketchup.
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
Hot or Cold
|Crab Dip
|$8.00
Blue crab, cream cheese, wonton chips.
Leeah's
115 Pitt Street, Mt. Pleasant
|Popular items
|Cheese and Charcuterie Board - 2 People
|$25.00
Variety of Meats, Cheeses, and Accoutrements
|Zinfandel-Tobin James
|$25.00
Deep and Full bodied from Italy
|West + Wilder 250ml
|$18.00
Hints of citrus, white peaches and tropical fruits, Languedoc Rousslin.
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
All-natural chicken breast, romaine, house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons and a parmesan crisp
|Short Ribs
|$27.00
Grass-fed short ribs slow-braised in sweet chili sauce over mashed potatoes garnished with grilled asparagus
|Crave's Burger
|$16.00
House-ground, hand-patted black angus beef burger on a brioche bun with romaine, fresh tomato and red onion.