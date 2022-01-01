Mount Pleasant breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Mount Pleasant
Toast
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant
|Pacific Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Artisan greens topped with grilled chicken, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, cucumber & walnuts
|The Classic Breakfast
|$11.99
Two eggs of your choice; your choice of meat (bacon, turkey links,
pork patties or ham); your choice of grits, home fries, or artisan
greens; choice of biscuit, white, wheat or rye bread
|Eggs Meeting Street (Single)
|$13.99
Stacked panko fried crab cakes, fried
green tomatoes and poached eggs topped
with a roasted red pepper remoulade
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|EDAMAME
|$7.00
Furikake, Chile Oil, Kabayaki (GF&V)
|CALIFORNIA ROLL
|$10.00
Fresh Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Tempura Flakes, Eel Sauce*
|TAVERN BURGER*
|$16.00
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Zucchini Relish, Spicy Mayo, Brioche*
Page's Catering & Special Meals
302 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Sweet Potato Casserole - Refrigerated - Half Pan
|$40.00
Half Pan (10-15 Servings). A new special holiday version of sweet potato casserole. Refrigerated with heating instructions.
|Apple Streusel Pie - Whole
|$22.00
Page's Holiday Pie Special - Homemade Apple Streusel Pie!
|Turkey Gravy - Refrigerated - Quart
|$10.00
Gravy is included with all turkey orders. However, if you need extra gravy or just gravy this is a great option. Refrigerated with reheating instructions!
Toast
835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
|Crab Cake Sammie
|$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
|Lowcountry Beignets
|$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
|Fried Green Tomato BLT
|$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
Owlbear Cafe
1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Goodberry Bowl
|$11.50
Acai, banana, frozen berries - topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, banana, granola, honey, & chia seeds
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Shredded chicken, dijonaisse, celery, onion, mixed greens, and tomato on wheat
|Owlbear Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs with herbs, cheddar cheese, arugula, on toasted ciabatta
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Dark Meat Fried Chicken
|$14.00
24 hour brined and hand battered chicken that is pressure fried.
|Fried Shrimp Platter*
|$18.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
|Fried Flounder Platter*
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides