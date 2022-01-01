Mount Pleasant pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Mount Pleasant

Toni's Pizza image

 

Toni's Pizza

1795 US Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Square Pepperoni$12.00
Small pizza with pepperoni under the cheese and the pizza sauce on top.
4 Square Veggie$14.00
Spinach, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes.
Garlic cheese bread$5.00
Three pieces of garlic bread baked with brick cheese. Served with side of marinara.
More about Toni's Pizza
Migliori's Pizzeria image

 

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caeser Salad$4.29
Fresh Romaine with Croutons, Shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Dressings available: Italian, Greek, Balsamic, Ceaser, Solari Citrus. Also available: Ranch, Blue Cheese, and Honey Mustard.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.79
Deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with Mig’s Marinara
Garlic Knots$4.29
Garlic Knots made with house-made dough and served with Mig's Marinara.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Ty's Roadside image

 

Ty's Roadside

713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Short Rib$28.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted baby carrots
Pimento Cheese Hush Puppies$10.00
pimento cheese, honey butter
Fig & Pig Pizza$18.00
prosciutto, gorgonzola, mozz, roasted garlic, arugula, honey
More about Ty's Roadside

