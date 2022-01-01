Mount Pleasant salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Mount Pleasant

BoxCar Betty's image

 

BoxCar Betty's

1701 Shoremeade Dr, Mt. Pleasant

Sweet Potato Fries$2.79
Comes with a Cinnamon, Brown Sugar Topping.
Boxcar$7.89
The Boxcar comes with Pimiento Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Pickles and Peach Coleslaw.
Build Your Own
What's the best chicken sandwich ever? The one you created!
More about BoxCar Betty's
Kahuna Poke Bar image

 

Kahuna Poke Bar

976 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Spicy Tuna Roll$5.00
The Hawaiian Sumo$14.00
The Swell$13.00
More about Kahuna Poke Bar
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi image

 

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

Steak Dinner$27.50
NY Strip Steak Dinner
Filet Mignon Dinner$30.00
Filet Mignon Dinner
Chicken Dinner$20.00
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
More about Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

