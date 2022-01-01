Mount Pleasant Southern restaurants you'll love
More about Page's Catering & Special Meals
Page's Catering & Special Meals
302 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Casserole - Refrigerated - Half Pan
|$40.00
Half Pan (10-15 Servings). A new special holiday version of sweet potato casserole. Refrigerated with heating instructions.
|Apple Streusel Pie - Whole
|$22.00
Page's Holiday Pie Special - Homemade Apple Streusel Pie!
|Turkey Gravy - Refrigerated - Quart
|$10.00
Gravy is included with all turkey orders. However, if you need extra gravy or just gravy this is a great option. Refrigerated with reheating instructions!
More about Toast
Toast
835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Crab Cake Sammie
|$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
|Lowcountry Beignets
|$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
|Fried Green Tomato BLT
|$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
More about Page's Okra Grill
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Dark Meat Fried Chicken
|$14.00
24 hour brined and hand battered chicken that is pressure fried.
|Fried Shrimp Platter*
|$18.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
|Fried Flounder Platter*
|$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
More about Melvin’s BBQ
Melvin’s BBQ
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|#2 Cheeseburger
|$8.25
1/3 lb
|Basket
|$3.50
Includes French Fries & Golden Onion Ring. Drink NOT included
|Brisket
|$12.00
Sliced or Chopped, Lean or Fatty. Served with White Onions & Pickles