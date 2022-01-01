Mount Pleasant Southern restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Must-try Southern restaurants in Mount Pleasant

Banner pic

 

Page's Catering & Special Meals

302 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet Potato Casserole - Refrigerated - Half Pan$40.00
Half Pan (10-15 Servings). A new special holiday version of sweet potato casserole. Refrigerated with heating instructions.
Apple Streusel Pie - Whole$22.00
Page's Holiday Pie Special - Homemade Apple Streusel Pie!
Turkey Gravy - Refrigerated - Quart$10.00
Gravy is included with all turkey orders. However, if you need extra gravy or just gravy this is a great option. Refrigerated with reheating instructions!
More about Page's Catering & Special Meals
Toast image

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake Sammie$14.99
Lightly fried blend of blue crab, peppers, onions & southern spices
with lettuce & tomato on a grilled potato roll, topped with
Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
Lowcountry Beignets$6.99
Lightly dusted with powdered
sugar
Fried Green Tomato BLT$11.99
Thick cut bacon, fried green tomatoes, crisp lettuce and pimento
cheese on your choice of bread
More about Toast
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dark Meat Fried Chicken$14.00
24 hour brined and hand battered chicken that is pressure fried.
Fried Shrimp Platter*$18.00
Jumbo Fried Shrimp served with cocktail sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
Fried Flounder Platter*$14.00
Crispy Fried Flounder Fillets served with homemade tartar sauce, lemon, hushpuppies, and your choice of two sides
More about Page's Okra Grill
Melvin’s BBQ image

 

Melvin’s BBQ

925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#2 Cheeseburger$8.25
1/3 lb
Basket$3.50
Includes French Fries & Golden Onion Ring. Drink NOT included
Brisket$12.00
Sliced or Chopped, Lean or Fatty. Served with White Onions & Pickles
More about Melvin’s BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Page's Food Truck on the Go!

302 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Pasta$19.00
Grilled Shrimp, Blue Crab meat, and spaghetti tossed in a garlic white wine cream sauce. Served with garlic toast
More about Page's Food Truck on the Go!

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Mac And Cheese

Grits

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

No reviews yet

Ladson

No reviews yet

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (91 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston