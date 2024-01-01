Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love
Toast - 123 - Hungryneck Blvd.
1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant
|Popular items
|Side Bacon
|$5.00
|Toast Classic Breakfast
|$16.00
|+(2)Eggs
|$4.00
Metto Coffee & Tea
354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Espresso
|$2.70
Two shots of espresso
|Latte
|$3.90
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk
|Chicken Chipotle Panini
|$9.50
Boars Head oven roasted chicken and smoked Gouda, with tomato and our spicy chipotle mayo. Grilled on ciabatta bread. (Paninis are made fresh daily and grilled to order. No substitutions, please.)
SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar
1324 Theater Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Smoked Burrata *
|$16.00
Applewood smoked Italian burrata with local heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, EVOO and aged balsamic
|SAVI Meatballs *
|$13.00
House-made pomodoro, melted fresh mozzarella, parmesan
|Arancini *
|$12.00
Crispy Italian rice balls filled with cured meats and aged cheeses
Toni's Detroit Style Pizza -
1795 US Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|8 Square Cheese
|$19.00
Large brick cheese pizza with pizza sauce on top.
|Kids Noodles
|$6.00
All kids meals come with a piece of garlic bread, and a side of applesauce.
|8 Square Pepperoni
|$20.00
Large pizza with pepperoni under the cheese and the pizza sauce on top.
CraveWell Cafe- Mount Pleasant
695 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Pina Colada
|$9.00
Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Oil
|BLTA
|$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper
|Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl
|$12.50
Base: Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maple Cinnamon
Toppings: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana
Migliori's Pizzeria
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Caeser Salad
|$4.29
Fresh Romaine with Croutons, Shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Dressings available: Italian, Greek, Balsamic, Ceaser, Solari Citrus. Also available: Ranch, Blue Cheese, and Honey Mustard.
|Wings
|$0.00
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Garlic Butter, or Teriyaki **All wings have a spicy seasoning
|House Salad
|$4.29
Fresh salad greens with tomatoes, sliced cucumbers and red onion, topped with your choice of dressing.
Bon Banh Mi-Ben Sawyer Blvd.
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1404, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Sticky Wings
|$13.00
Brined and crispy fried. Sweet and spicy
|Drunken Noodles
|$16.50
Flat rice noodles, Thai chili, carrots, green onion, ponzu tomatoes, cilantro, Thai basil, fried shallots, and roasted peanuts.
|Shrimp Summer Rolls
|$8.75
Vermicelli rice noodles, shrimp, purple cabbage, cilantro, mint, Thai basil, carrots, green papaya, and cucumber rolled in rice paper. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
Bohemian Bull - Mt Pleasant
2668 North US Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
|Harbor View Salad
|$10.00
Spinach, mixed greens, pecans, feta, strawberries, red onions & lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
|3 Tenders
|$10.00
Crispy fried and tossed with your favorite sauce or dry rub.
Community Table
148 Civitas St, Mt Pleasant
|Popular items
|Tuscan White Bean Soup
|$0.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Kale, Cannellini Beans, Carrots, Parmesan, Tuscan Bread
|Butternut Squash Soup
|$0.00
Roasted Butternut Squash, Coconut Cream, Toasted Coconut
|Roasted Winter Beet Salad
|$15.00
Pickled Shallot Vinaigrette, Baby Arugula, Roasted Garlic Honey, Toasted Pistachio, Manchego Cheese
Woodward Tavern
1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Club
|$14.99
Fresh Buttermilk fried chicken on texas toast, topped with lettuce tomato and swiss cheese.
|California Wrap
|$13.99
Oven roasted Turkey, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, bacon and our lemon vin wrapped in a warm tortilla.
|Midwest Heart Attack Burger
|$15.99
Topped with beer cheese, bacon & onion rings.
Kanji Mount Pleasant
1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Coconut Chicken Bowl
|$11.95
Serve with Fried Rice
|Fried Spring Rolls
|$6.50
|Any 3 Rolls
|$18.95
Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Flounder Sandwich
|$14.50
Voted "Best Flounder Sandwich in Charleston"
Two big crispy filets of tender flounder served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce & tomato.
|French Dip
|$15.00
House sliced premium roast beef stacked on a toasted mini-baguette with provolone cheese. Served with Au Jus.
|10 Wings
|$19.00
Art's is the lowcountry favorite for wings! Flavor choices: mild, medium, hot, damn hot, thermo, teriyaki, cajun, bbq, southwest, Chesapeake bay, "Art's", spicy ranch, garlic butter, Jamaican, lime pepper, lemon pepper, honey mustard
Malika Canteen
1333 Theater Drive, Mt. Pleasant
|Popular items
|Sauce Trio
|$8.00
Homemade sauces - choose three. (v)
|Masala Fries
|$9.00
Crispy fries, house chili spice, onions, cilantro, spicy ketchup. Vegan.
|Butter Chicken
|$20.00
Maryam's signature buttery, rich cream sauce with chicken, basmati rice. gf.
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - Mount Pleasant
1109 Park W Blvd, Mt Pleasant
|Popular items
|Cantina Chicken Taco
|$5.50
Smoked Chicken, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo and cotija cheese.
|Nacho Mama's
|$12.99
Tortilla Chips, Seasoned Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Queso and Sour Cream. You don't have to share!
|Two Taco Platter (Online)
|$13.99
Pick any two tacos off our menu. Served with brown rice, black beans and topped with cotija cheese. Upgrade your side to Baja Fries or Street Corn for a $1.50 more.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant - Mount Pleasant SC
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Flan
|$6.25
Mexican custard, You can get a plane or you can at with cream and a cherry
|Cheese Dip
|$5.25
4oz
|Large Cheese Dip
|$9.50
8oz
Ty's ROADSIDE
713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Fire-Roasted Meatballs
|$16.00
tomato sauce, ricotta, basil, rustic bread
|Fire-Roasted Veggie Bowl
|$17.00
Acorn squash, butternut squash, mushrooms, red cabbage, roasted yukon gold, garlicky chickpea puree
|The Caesar
|$14.00
parmesan two ways, toasted bread crumbs
Home Team BBQ - Mount Pleasant
3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|TOTS
|$7.75
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
|12 Wings
|$19.95
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
|6 Wings
|$10.95
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant - 349 W. Coleman Blvd
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
|15 Kickin' Nuggets
|$11.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
|10 Kickin' Nuggets
|$9.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Belle Hall
644 Long Point Rd,Ste Q, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Sweet Heart Roll
|$13.00
Salmon, tuna, crab, cucmber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper prepared in a heart shape
|Rainbow Roll
|$15.00
California roll topped with tuna, escolar, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado
|Edamame
|$5.00
Steamed Japanese soy beans sprinkled wtih sea salt
Toast All Day
835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$3.50
|Cold Brew
|$6.00
|Toast! Belgian Waffle
|$12.00
SANDWICHES
Kid Cashew
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant
|Popular items
|Big Mac Daddy
|$12.95
two 1/4 pound beef patties, shredded lettuce, kc sauce, pickles, white cheddar, on a toasted sesame bun
gluten free bun option +1, dairy free optional
|The Greek
|$11.95
heirloom tomatoes, english cucumber, roasted red peppers, red onion, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, extra virgin olive oil & fresh lemon juice
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.95
Caramelized W/ Lemon Vinaigrette, Toasted Almonds
Owlbear Cafe - 1964 Riviera Drive
1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Loaded Avocado Bowl
|$13.00
Half avocado, sweet potato hash, kale, pickled onions, sunny egg, chimichurri sauce, EVO Bakery Semolina bread
|Parfait Bowl
|$11.00
Organic Greek yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, banana, granola, honey, chia seeds
|Owlbear Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
Fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, honey-dijon aioli, on toasted local ciabatta
Bon Banh Mi - Oakland Market
1100 Oakland Market Rd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Drunken Noodles
|$16.50
Flat rice noodles, Thai chili, carrots, green onion, ponzu tomatoes, cilantro, Thai basil, fried shallots, and roasted peanuts.
|Sticky Wings
|$13.00
Brined and crispy fried. Sweet and spicy
|Fried Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower
|$9.50
Flash fried, Fish Sauce Vinaigrette, Scallions, Mint
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi - Mt Pleasant
1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Chicken Dinner (Dark)
|$24.00
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner (Chicken Thighs)
|Filet Mignon Dinner
|$34.00
Entrees include house soup, salad, fried rice & vegetables. 3 hibachi sauces included. Extra sauces must be purchased for .25 under “Misc Menu” Note: Some special request can not be granted due to extra charges.
|Shrimp & Chicken
|$29.00
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Hwy 41
2114 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Bomb Shrimp
|$10.00
Tempura lightly fried shrimp topped with spicy bomb sauce and seaweed seasoning
|Crunchy Roll
|$10.00
Crab, cucumber, and avocado, lightly fried with spicy mayo, masago, and eel sauce
|Dragon Roll
|$15.00
Tempura fried shrimp, spicy mayo, topped with grilled eel, avocado, masago, tempura flakes, and eel sauce
Eleven81 - Mt Pleasant - Eleven81
1181 Oakland Market Rd, Mt Pleasant
|Popular items
|Cafe Side Salad
|$7.00
Greens, bacon, cheese, cucmbers, tomatoes. Served with cheesy bread.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Grilled or fried, hot sauce, cheddar cheese, ranch, lettuce, jalapeno cheddar wrap.
|Social Fries
|$5.00
Thin cut, skin on, house seasoning
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Country Fried Chicken*
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served with White Pepper Gravy, and your choice of two sides.
|Southern Fried Pork Chops
|$16.00
Crispy fried center cut Pork Chops served with your choice of two sides
|Country Fried Steak
|$16.00
Hand cut, hand breaded, and fried to order. Topped with homemade white pepper gravy.
Melvin’s BBQ - Mount Pleasant
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Plate
|$18.50
Pulled Pork based with Melvin’s Golden Secret® Sauce. Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread.
|Little Joe Pork
|$10.00
Pulled Pork based with Melvin’s Golden Secret® Sauce.
|1/2 Rack Rib Plate
|$24.00
6 Bones based with Melvin’s Golden Secret® Sauce. Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread. Our ribs are not prepared dry.
Sol - Mount Pleasant
1101 Stockade Lane, Mt Pleasant
|Popular items
|Sol Trio
|$17.00
queso, guacamole, salsa
|Steak Dilla
|$17.00
roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream
|Steak Rice Bowl
|$17.00
marinated steak, charred corn, black, beans, avocado, four pepper relish, chipotle sauce, queso fresco
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken BLT
|$14.00
Our staff's favorite! Boneless country-fried chicken breast on Grilled challah bread with pecan mayo, Southern style pimento cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, & applewood smoked bacon
|Mac Fritters
|$15.00
Crave’s Signature Mac & Cheese, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Bacon, Panko, Side Of Crave’s Signature Mac Sauce
|Crave Salad
|$16.00
House-made corn salsa, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, garbanzo beans, creamy herb vinaigrette