Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Mount Pleasant

Must-try Mount Pleasant restaurants

Toast image

 

Toast - 123 - Hungryneck Blvd.

1150 Hungry Neck Blvd Suite F & G, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Bacon$5.00
Toast Classic Breakfast$16.00
+(2)Eggs$4.00
More about Toast - 123 - Hungryneck Blvd.
Consumer pic

 

Metto Coffee & Tea

354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Espresso$2.70
Two shots of espresso
Latte$3.90
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk
Chicken Chipotle Panini$9.50
Boars Head oven roasted chicken and smoked Gouda, with tomato and our spicy chipotle mayo. Grilled on ciabatta bread. (Paninis are made fresh daily and grilled to order. No substitutions, please.)
More about Metto Coffee & Tea
Consumer pic

 

SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar

1324 Theater Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Burrata *$16.00
Applewood smoked Italian burrata with local heirloom tomatoes, basil pesto, EVOO and aged balsamic
SAVI Meatballs *$13.00
House-made pomodoro, melted fresh mozzarella, parmesan
Arancini *$12.00
Crispy Italian rice balls filled with cured meats and aged cheeses
More about SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar
Toni's Pizza image

 

Toni's Detroit Style Pizza -

1795 US Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 Square Cheese$19.00
Large brick cheese pizza with pizza sauce on top.
Kids Noodles$6.00
All kids meals come with a piece of garlic bread, and a side of applesauce.
8 Square Pepperoni$20.00
Large pizza with pepperoni under the cheese and the pizza sauce on top.
More about Toni's Detroit Style Pizza -
Consumer pic

 

CraveWell Cafe- Mount Pleasant

695 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pina Colada$9.00
Pineapple Juice, Coconut Water, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Oil
BLTA$12.50
Ciabatta Bread, Turkey Bacon, Tomato, Romaine, Avocado, Salt & Pepper
Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl$12.50
Base: Oat Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter, Maple Cinnamon
Toppings: Granola, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter, Banana
More about CraveWell Cafe- Mount Pleasant
Migliori's Pizzeria image

 

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caeser Salad$4.29
Fresh Romaine with Croutons, Shaved Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Dressings available: Italian, Greek, Balsamic, Ceaser, Solari Citrus. Also available: Ranch, Blue Cheese, and Honey Mustard.
Wings$0.00
Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Sauces: Mild, Medium, Hot, Honey Mustard, BBQ, Garlic Butter, or Teriyaki **All wings have a spicy seasoning
House Salad$4.29
Fresh salad greens with tomatoes, sliced cucumbers and red onion, topped with your choice of dressing.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Bon Banh Mi-Ben Sawyer Blvd.

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1404, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sticky Wings$13.00
Brined and crispy fried. Sweet and spicy
Drunken Noodles$16.50
Flat rice noodles, Thai chili, carrots, green onion, ponzu tomatoes, cilantro, Thai basil, fried shallots, and roasted peanuts.
Shrimp Summer Rolls$8.75
Vermicelli rice noodles, shrimp, purple cabbage, cilantro, mint, Thai basil, carrots, green papaya, and cucumber rolled in rice paper. Served with peanut hoisin sauce.
More about Bon Banh Mi-Ben Sawyer Blvd.
Banner pic

 

Bohemian Bull - Mt Pleasant

2668 North US Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Caesar Wrap$9.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
Harbor View Salad$10.00
Spinach, mixed greens, pecans, feta, strawberries, red onions & lemon balsamic vinaigrette.
3 Tenders$10.00
Crispy fried and tossed with your favorite sauce or dry rub.
More about Bohemian Bull - Mt Pleasant
Banner pic

 

Community Table

148 Civitas St, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuscan White Bean Soup$0.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Kale, Cannellini Beans, Carrots, Parmesan, Tuscan Bread
Butternut Squash Soup$0.00
Roasted Butternut Squash, Coconut Cream, Toasted Coconut
Roasted Winter Beet Salad$15.00
Pickled Shallot Vinaigrette, Baby Arugula, Roasted Garlic Honey, Toasted Pistachio, Manchego Cheese
More about Community Table
Woodward Tavern image

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Club$14.99
Fresh Buttermilk fried chicken on texas toast, topped with lettuce tomato and swiss cheese.
California Wrap$13.99
Oven roasted Turkey, crisp romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, bacon and our lemon vin wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Midwest Heart Attack Burger$15.99
Topped with beer cheese, bacon & onion rings.
More about Woodward Tavern
Kanji Mount Pleasant image

 

Kanji Mount Pleasant

1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coconut Chicken Bowl$11.95
Serve with Fried Rice
Fried Spring Rolls$6.50
Any 3 Rolls$18.95
More about Kanji Mount Pleasant
Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flounder Sandwich$14.50
Voted "Best Flounder Sandwich in Charleston"
Two big crispy filets of tender flounder served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce & tomato.
French Dip$15.00
House sliced premium roast beef stacked on a toasted mini-baguette with provolone cheese. Served with Au Jus.
10 Wings$19.00
Art's is the lowcountry favorite for wings! Flavor choices: mild, medium, hot, damn hot, thermo, teriyaki, cajun, bbq, southwest, Chesapeake bay, "Art's", spicy ranch, garlic butter, Jamaican, lime pepper, lemon pepper, honey mustard
More about Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant
Consumer pic

 

Malika Canteen

1333 Theater Drive, Mt. Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sauce Trio$8.00
Homemade sauces - choose three. (v)
Masala Fries$9.00
Crispy fries, house chili spice, onions, cilantro, spicy ketchup. Vegan.
Butter Chicken$20.00
Maryam's signature buttery, rich cream sauce with chicken, basmati rice. gf.
More about Malika Canteen
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina image

 

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - Mount Pleasant

1109 Park W Blvd, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cantina Chicken Taco$5.50
Smoked Chicken, lettuce, jalapeño aioli, pico de gallo and cotija cheese.
Nacho Mama's$12.99
Tortilla Chips, Seasoned Black Beans, Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Queso and Sour Cream. You don't have to share!
Two Taco Platter (Online)$13.99
Pick any two tacos off our menu. Served with brown rice, black beans and topped with cotija cheese. Upgrade your side to Baja Fries or Street Corn for a $1.50 more.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - Mount Pleasant
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant image

 

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant - Mount Pleasant SC

1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flan$6.25
Mexican custard, You can get a plane or you can at with cream and a cherry
Cheese Dip$5.25
4oz
Large Cheese Dip$9.50
8oz
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant - Mount Pleasant SC
Ty's Roadside image

 

Ty's ROADSIDE

713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fire-Roasted Meatballs$16.00
tomato sauce, ricotta, basil, rustic bread
Fire-Roasted Veggie Bowl$17.00
Acorn squash, butternut squash, mushrooms, red cabbage, roasted yukon gold, garlicky chickpea puree
The Caesar$14.00
parmesan two ways, toasted bread crumbs
More about Ty's ROADSIDE
Consumer pic

 

Home Team BBQ - Mount Pleasant

3563 Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TOTS$7.75
Harissa Mayo | Rosemary Salt
12 Wings$19.95
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
6 Wings$10.95
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
More about Home Team BBQ - Mount Pleasant
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant - 349 W. Coleman Blvd

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
15 Kickin' Nuggets$11.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
10 Kickin' Nuggets$9.49
Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant - 349 W. Coleman Blvd
Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Belle Hall image

 

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Belle Hall

644 Long Point Rd,Ste Q, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Heart Roll$13.00
Salmon, tuna, crab, cucmber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper prepared in a heart shape
Rainbow Roll$15.00
California roll topped with tuna, escolar, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado
Edamame$5.00
Steamed Japanese soy beans sprinkled wtih sea salt
More about Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Belle Hall
Toast image

 

Toast All Day

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coffee$3.50
Cold Brew$6.00
Toast! Belgian Waffle$12.00
More about Toast All Day
Kid Cashew image

SANDWICHES

Kid Cashew

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Mac Daddy$12.95
two 1/4 pound beef patties, shredded lettuce, kc sauce, pickles, white cheddar, on a toasted sesame bun
gluten free bun option +1, dairy free optional
The Greek$11.95
heirloom tomatoes, english cucumber, roasted red peppers, red onion, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, extra virgin olive oil & fresh lemon juice
Brussels Sprouts$8.95
Caramelized W/ Lemon Vinaigrette, Toasted Almonds
More about Kid Cashew
Owlbear Cafe image

 

Owlbear Cafe - 1964 Riviera Drive

1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Loaded Avocado Bowl$13.00
Half avocado, sweet potato hash, kale, pickled onions, sunny egg, chimichurri sauce, EVO Bakery Semolina bread
Parfait Bowl$11.00
Organic Greek yogurt, blueberries, strawberries, banana, granola, honey, chia seeds
Owlbear Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Fried egg, cheddar cheese, arugula, honey-dijon aioli, on toasted local ciabatta
More about Owlbear Cafe - 1964 Riviera Drive
Consumer pic

 

Bon Banh Mi - Oakland Market

1100 Oakland Market Rd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drunken Noodles$16.50
Flat rice noodles, Thai chili, carrots, green onion, ponzu tomatoes, cilantro, Thai basil, fried shallots, and roasted peanuts.
Sticky Wings$13.00
Brined and crispy fried. Sweet and spicy
Fried Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower$9.50
Flash fried, Fish Sauce Vinaigrette, Scallions, Mint
More about Bon Banh Mi - Oakland Market
Main pic

 

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi - Mt Pleasant

1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Dinner (Dark)$24.00
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner (Chicken Thighs)
Filet Mignon Dinner$34.00
Entrees include house soup, salad, fried rice & vegetables. 3 hibachi sauces included. Extra sauces must be purchased for .25 under “Misc Menu” Note: Some special request can not be granted due to extra charges.
Shrimp & Chicken$29.00
More about Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi - Mt Pleasant
Banner pic

 

Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Hwy 41

2114 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bomb Shrimp$10.00
Tempura lightly fried shrimp topped with spicy bomb sauce and seaweed seasoning
Crunchy Roll$10.00
Crab, cucumber, and avocado, lightly fried with spicy mayo, masago, and eel sauce
Dragon Roll$15.00
Tempura fried shrimp, spicy mayo, topped with grilled eel, avocado, masago, tempura flakes, and eel sauce
More about Fuji Sushi Bar and Grill - Hwy 41
Eleven81 - Mt Pleasant image

 

Eleven81 - Mt Pleasant - Eleven81

1181 Oakland Market Rd, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cafe Side Salad$7.00
Greens, bacon, cheese, cucmbers, tomatoes. Served with cheesy bread.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Grilled or fried, hot sauce, cheddar cheese, ranch, lettuce, jalapeno cheddar wrap.
Social Fries$5.00
Thin cut, skin on, house seasoning
More about Eleven81 - Mt Pleasant - Eleven81
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Country Fried Chicken*$14.00
Buttermilk fried Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts served with White Pepper Gravy, and your choice of two sides.
Southern Fried Pork Chops$16.00
Crispy fried center cut Pork Chops served with your choice of two sides
Country Fried Steak$16.00
Hand cut, hand breaded, and fried to order. Topped with homemade white pepper gravy.
More about Page's Okra Grill
Melvin’s BBQ image

 

Melvin’s BBQ - Mount Pleasant

925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork Plate$18.50
Pulled Pork based with Melvin’s Golden Secret® Sauce. Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread.
Little Joe Pork$10.00
Pulled Pork based with Melvin’s Golden Secret® Sauce.
1/2 Rack Rib Plate$24.00
6 Bones based with Melvin’s Golden Secret® Sauce. Includes 2 Sides and Cornbread. Our ribs are not prepared dry.
More about Melvin’s BBQ - Mount Pleasant
SOL - Mount Pleasant image

 

Sol - Mount Pleasant

1101 Stockade Lane, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sol Trio$17.00
queso, guacamole, salsa
Steak Dilla$17.00
roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, chihuahua cheese, avocado cream
Steak Rice Bowl$17.00
marinated steak, charred corn, black, beans, avocado, four pepper relish, chipotle sauce, queso fresco
More about Sol - Mount Pleasant
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken BLT$14.00
Our staff's favorite! Boneless country-fried chicken breast on Grilled challah bread with pecan mayo, Southern style pimento cheese, tomatoes, butter lettuce, & applewood smoked bacon
Mac Fritters$15.00
Crave’s Signature Mac & Cheese, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Bacon, Panko, Side Of Crave’s Signature Mac Sauce
Crave Salad$16.00
House-made corn salsa, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, garbanzo beans, creamy herb vinaigrette
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Cake

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Chili

Fried Rice

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.6 (197 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (759 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston