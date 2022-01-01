Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Toni's Pizza image

 

Toni's Detroit Style Pizza

1795 US Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant

TakeoutDelivery
Small Antipasto Salad$8.00
Iceberg and romaine blend topped with ham, salami, cubed cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Served with house dressing unless otherwise specified.
Side Antipasto Salad$5.00
Iceberg lettuce topped with ham, salami, cubed cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Served with house dressing unless otherwise specified.
Large Antipasto Salad$14.00
Iceberg and romaine blend topped with ham, salami, cubed cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Served with house dressing unless otherwise specified.
Item pic

 

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

TakeoutDelivery
Antipasto Salad$13.79
Genoa Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese rolled and sliced onto a fresh bed of Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Green & Black Olives, Red Onion and Pepperoncini. Served with Italian Dressing.
