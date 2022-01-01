Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baja fish tacos in
Mount Pleasant
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Baja Fish Tacos
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
Woodward Tavern
1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Baja Fish Tacos
$12.99
More about Woodward Tavern
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - Mount Pleasant
1109 Park W Blvd, Mt Pleasant
No reviews yet
Baja Fish Taco
$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.
More about Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - Mount Pleasant
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant
Egg Rolls
Chicken Tenders
Miso Soup
Mac And Cheese
Shrimp Salad
Tuna Salad
Shumai
Key Lime Pies
More near Mount Pleasant to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
North Charleston
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Summerville
Avg 4.1
(24 restaurants)
Johns Island
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Goose Creek
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
Avg 3.6
(6 restaurants)
Ladson
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Orangeburg
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Sumter
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Savannah
Avg 4.5
(128 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(336 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(364 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(552 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(207 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(705 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston