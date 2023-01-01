Bisque in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve bisque
Community Table -
148 Civitas St, Mt Pleasant
|Carrot & Coriander Bisque
|$10.00
Creamy Coconut, Roasted Carrots, Ginger, Coriander, Toasted Peanuts
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Bowl Butternut Squash Bisque
|$10.00
Creamy red bliss potato soup with cheddar and scallions garnished with bacon bits.
|Cup Tomato Bisque
|$6.00
House-made with fresh herbs and a touch of cream
|Bowl Tomato Bisque
|$8.00
House-made with fresh herbs and a touch of cream