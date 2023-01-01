Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve bisque

Banner pic

 

Community Table -

148 Civitas St, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot & Coriander Bisque$10.00
Creamy Coconut, Roasted Carrots, Ginger, Coriander, Toasted Peanuts
More about Community Table -
Item pic

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Butternut Squash Bisque$10.00
Creamy red bliss potato soup with cheddar and scallions garnished with bacon bits.
Cup Tomato Bisque$6.00
House-made with fresh herbs and a touch of cream
Bowl Tomato Bisque$8.00
House-made with fresh herbs and a touch of cream
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Tomato Soup

Stew

Octopus

Philly Rolls

Seaweed Salad

Cappuccino

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (159 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (159 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston