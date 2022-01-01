Burritos in Mount Pleasant

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery

522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

BURRITO$11.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Gouda/Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Thai Slaw, Curry Fried Rice, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein, Side of Sambal Aioli.
Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

Breakfast Burrito$10.00
2 eggs, peppers, onions, chorizo, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with tater tots and house salsa
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant

Mucho Grande Burrito$13.00
Cheese Steak Burritos$13.50
Burritos Deluxe$11.25
Carmen y Juan’s

1118 Park W Blvd,Ste B-1, Mount Pleasant

Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.00
