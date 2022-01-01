Burritos in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve burritos
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
|BURRITO
|$11.00
12" Flour Tortilla, Gouda/Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Thai Slaw, Curry Fried Rice, Sriracha Hollandaise, Choice of Protein, Side of Sambal Aioli.
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
2 eggs, peppers, onions, chorizo, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with tater tots and house salsa
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant
|Mucho Grande Burrito
|$13.00
|Cheese Steak Burritos
|$13.50
|Burritos Deluxe
|$11.25