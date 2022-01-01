Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve cake

Migliori's Pizzeria image

 

Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.99
A rich double-layered chocolate cake topped with chocolate shavings.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria
Hustle Smoothie Bar image

 

Hustle Smoothie Bar

1240 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake Muffin$5.50
More about Hustle Smoothie Bar
SPICY TUNA & CRISPY RICE CAKES image

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY TUNA & CRISPY RICE CAKES*$15.00
Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko, Kabayaki*
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lump Crab Cake Platter$24.00
Two sweet lump crab cakes. No fillers, just crab! Pan seared & served with Cajun remoulade sauce and choice side.
Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$20.95
Sweet lump crab cake, pan seared and served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Cajun remoulade or tartar sauce served on the side.
Lump Crab Cake$13.50
Sweet lump crab cake. No fillers, just crab! Pan seared & served with Cajun remoulade sauce.
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Wando River Grill image

 

Wando River Grill

133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
More about Wando River Grill
The Basement image

 

The Basement

1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about The Basement
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cake$4.99
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Toast image

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Bread Cake Slice$8.00
More about Toast
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Four layer carrot cake with classic, cream cheese icing.
Crab Cakes & Eggs*$18.00
Pan-seared crab cakes with our remoulade sauce served with two eggs cooked any style.
Crab Cakes & Eggs$19.00
Pan-seared crab cakes with our remoulade sauce served with two eggs cooked any style.
More about Page's Okra Grill
Melvin’s BBQ image

 

Melvin’s BBQ

925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.99
Chocolate Cake$6.99
More about Melvin’s BBQ
Item pic

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ALC Crab Cake$14.00
Red Velvet Layer Cake$15.00
DBL FUDGE CAKE$10.00
Double fudge cake, layered and covered in chocolate ganache with a crispy touille on top.
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

