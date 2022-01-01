Cake in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve cake
Migliori's Pizzeria
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
A rich double-layered chocolate cake topped with chocolate shavings.
Hustle Smoothie Bar
1240 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Carrot Cake Muffin
|$5.50
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|SPICY TUNA & CRISPY RICE CAKES*
|$15.00
Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko, Kabayaki*
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Lump Crab Cake Platter
|$24.00
Two sweet lump crab cakes. No fillers, just crab! Pan seared & served with Cajun remoulade sauce and choice side.
|Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.95
Sweet lump crab cake, pan seared and served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Cajun remoulade or tartar sauce served on the side.
|Lump Crab Cake
|$13.50
Sweet lump crab cake. No fillers, just crab! Pan seared & served with Cajun remoulade sauce.
Wando River Grill
133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Peanut Butter Cake
|$4.99
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Four layer carrot cake with classic, cream cheese icing.
|Crab Cakes & Eggs*
|$18.00
Pan-seared crab cakes with our remoulade sauce served with two eggs cooked any style.
|Crab Cakes & Eggs
|$19.00
Pan-seared crab cakes with our remoulade sauce served with two eggs cooked any style.
Melvin’s BBQ
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Carrot Cake
|$6.99
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99