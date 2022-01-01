Cheeseburgers in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant
|12" Cheeseburger
|$18.50
Our Special sauce, topped with ground Angus beef, smoked bacon, red onion, dill pickle chips, Cheez Whiz, and cheddar jack cheese.
|16" Cheeseburger
|$25.50
Our Special sauce, topped with ground Angus beef, smoked bacon, red onion, dill pickle chips, Cheez Whiz, and cheddar jack cheese.
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|BACON CHEESEBURGER EGG ROLLS
|$11.00
Onions, Pickles, American, Spicy Mayo
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|All American Cheeseburger
|$11.50
1/2 lb. burger cooked your way with a choice of: American, Cheddar, Jalapeno-Jack, Provolone, or Swiss Cheese.
The Basement
1055 SC-41, Mount Pleasant
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Jalapeno Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Apple Smoked Bacon, Fried Onion, BBQ Sauce
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$4.99
Single beef patty topped with American cheese. Served with french fries or fresh apple slices.
Page's Okra Grill
302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.00
|Pawley's Pimiento Cheeseburger
|$15.00
1/2 pound burger topped with pimiento cheese, thick sliced bacon, burger sauce, and fried green tomatoes.
Melvin’s BBQ
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|#5 Brisket Cheeseburger
|$12.50
|#3 Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.50
1/3 lb Served on Texas Toast.
ATW is with Mustard & Coleslaw.
|#7 Pimento Cheeseburger
|$9.50