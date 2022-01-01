Cheesecake in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve cheesecake
Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$6.95
Migliori's Pizzeria
1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant
|NY Cheesecake
|$6.99
A house favorite.
Ty's Roadside
713 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Charley's Cheesecake
|$8.00
Basque style
Yamato Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
1993 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Fried Cheesecake
|$6.50
Rich, smooth cheesecake, with a slight tangy finish in a flaky pastry tortilla rolled in cinnamon sugar and garnished with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.