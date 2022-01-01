Chicken noodles in Mount Pleasant

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery

522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN THAI CURRY NOODLES$19.00
Thai Curry Sauce with Chili Marinated Fried Chicken, Broccoli, Sweet Peppers, Cabbage and Sun Alkaline Noodles.. Finished with Oaxaca Cheese, Sambal Aioli, Fresh Herbs and a Lime
**CURRY CONTAINS FISH
More about Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
Item pic

 

Kanji Mount Pleasant

1039 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Unit 11, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Udon Noodle$9.95
Chicken Soba Noodle$9.95
More about Kanji Mount Pleasant
Pier 41 image

 

Pier 41

1039 South Carolina 41, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Chicken Noodle$15.00
Stir fried vegetables, pineapple, fried shallots, bok choy, egg noodles.
More about Pier 41

