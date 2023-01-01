Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant - 1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard

1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant

16" Chicken Parmesan$23.95
Inspired by the classic sandwich. Tender, breaded chicken, brought to a crispy finish then topped with our signature sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.
12" Chicken Parmesan$17.95
Inspired by the classic sandwich. Tender, breaded chicken, brought to a crispy finish then topped with our signature sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.
More about Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant - 1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard
Migliori's Pizzeria

1055 Highway 41, Ste 100, Mount Pleasant

Chicken Parmigiana & Pasta$16.79
House made, Hand breaded Chicken Cutlet with Fresh Mozzarella & Mig's Marinara. Served over Spaghetti with Two Garlic Knots.
More about Migliori's Pizzeria

