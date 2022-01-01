Chicken salad in Mount Pleasant
Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant
|Farmhouse Chicken Salad
|$14.25
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, egg, smoked bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons.
Woodward Tavern
1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant
|Sweet Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Lightly fried sweet potato flour breaded chicken breast served over mixed
greens, avocado, white cheddar cheese and black bean and corn salsa
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.25
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken on a fresh Caesar salad.
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant
|Lunch Guadalajara's Chicken Salad
|$9.75
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled buffalo chicken.
|Kickin' Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled chicken.
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts
411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant
|Chicken salad
|$10.95
Chicken breast mixed with herbs and mayo served with arugula, tomato on toasted nine grain
Owlbear Cafe
1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Shredded chicken, dijonaisse, celery, onion, mixed greens, and tomato on wheat
Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
All-natural chicken breast, romaine, house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons and a parmesan crisp
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$60.00
|Sweet Potato Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Lightly fried all natural chicken breast breaded with sweet potato flour served over mixed greens with avocado, cheddar cheese, corn salsa, and tomatoes