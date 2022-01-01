Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant

1440 Ben Sawyer Boulevard #1301, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Farmhouse Chicken Salad$14.25
Crisp lettuce, grilled chicken breast, egg, smoked bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and croutons.
More about Steel City Pizza - Mt Pleasant
Sweet Chicken Salad image

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chicken Salad$12.99
Lightly fried sweet potato flour breaded chicken breast served over mixed
greens, avocado, white cheddar cheese and black bean and corn salsa
More about Woodward Tavern
Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.25
Grilled, blackened, or fried chicken on a fresh Caesar salad.
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant image

 

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Guadalajara's Chicken Salad$9.75
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
Woodward Tavern image

 

Woodward Tavern

1971 Riviera Dr, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Woodward Tavern
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled buffalo chicken.
Kickin' Chicken Salad$12.99
Our house salad topped with fried or grilled chicken.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts image

 

The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts

411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken salad$10.95
Chicken breast mixed with herbs and mayo served with arugula, tomato on toasted nine grain
More about The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts
Owlbear Cafe image

 

Owlbear Cafe

1964 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$10.00
Shredded chicken, dijonaisse, celery, onion, mixed greens, and tomato on wheat
More about Owlbear Cafe
Chicken Caesar Salad image

 

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

1968 Riviera Drive, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
All-natural chicken breast, romaine, house-made caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons and a parmesan crisp
Chicken Caesar Salad$60.00
Sweet Potato Chicken Salad$14.00
Lightly fried all natural chicken breast breaded with sweet potato flour served over mixed greens with avocado, cheddar cheese, corn salsa, and tomatoes
More about Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Nigiri

Pies

Pasta Salad

Street Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Chai Lattes

Chicken Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Sumter

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston